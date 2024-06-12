Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cubs vs. Rays
    Apr 18, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cubs vs. Rays series continues in Tampa, FL on Wednesday evening where Javier Assad will oppose Aaron Civale in the pitching matchup. With the moneyline odds similar for the two teams and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the best bet tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    921 Chicago Cubs (-106) at 922 Tampa Bay Rays (-110); o/u 7.5

    6:50 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Cubs vs. Rays: Bettors backing Tampa Bay again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Hoerner dealing with injury

    Nico Hoerner (hand) made an appearance as a defensive replacement during Tuesday’s loss to the Rays. Hoerner appears likely to avoid a trip to the injured list as he attempts to play through a small fracture in his right hand. The 27-year-old second baseman was held out of the lineup on Tuesday for the fourth straight contest, but was able to come off the bench as a defensive replacement in the late innings. The biggest question for fantasy managers is whether the lingering hand issue will impact his offensive performance moving forward, even if he doesn’t wind up requiring a lengthy absence.

    Arozarena available despite injury

    Randy Arozarena (hamstring) grounded out as a pinch-hitter during Tuesday’s contest against the Cubs. It’s an extremely encouraging sign that Arozarena was available to pinch-hit after being scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with right hamstring tightness. The 29-year-old corner outfielder has shown some real signs of life recently, so the hope here is that he’ll be ready to return to Tampa Bay’s lineup shortly. It doesn’t appear that he’s dealing with a serious ailment and fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day moving forward.

    Rays are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cubs are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the underdog

    Rays are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cubs are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    Cubs vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in four out of the Cubs’ last five games, is 4-1 in their last five road contests and is 20-8 in their last 28 games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Rays’ last seven games against the Cubs and is 8-3 in their last 11 meetings versus a team from the National League Central.

    Cubs vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

