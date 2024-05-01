Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

New York evened the Cubs vs. Mets series with a victory on Tuesday night. Now, with Shota Imanaga set to oppose Jose Butto in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s 7:10 p.m. ET contest?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Chicago Cubs (-118) at 906 New York Mets (+100); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Cubs vs. Mets: Public Bettors Taking Chicago over New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tauchman goes 2-for-4 with a double

Mike Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a loss to the Mets. Tauchman had the Cubs’ only extra-base hit of the night and is now slashing .307/.435/.530 on the season. Perhaps more importantly, he was in the lineup and hitting sixth with a left-handed pitcher on the mound, which suggests that he’ll be an everyday player for the Cubs while Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki are sidelined. That makes him worth a short-term add in most formats.

Stewart hits three-run homer in win

DJ Stewart went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Stewart took a sixth-inning pitch from Javier Assad and hit it 388 feet at 104.3 mph off the bat. It was the Mets’ only extra-base hit of the night, but the only one they’d need. Stewart now has four home runs and 14 RBI on the season, but his playing time has been less consistent since J.D. Martinez was activated. With Martinez at DH, the Mets are less inclined to play Stewart in the outfield, which will make it hard to roster him in most fantasy leagues.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Mets are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday

Mets are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games played on a Wednesday when playing at home

Cubs vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and is 4-1 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the National League East Division. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Mets’ last eight games, is 5-2 in their last seven games against the Cubs and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when playing at home against Chicago.

Cubs vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5