    Cubs vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cubs vs. Giants

    The Cubs vs. Giants series begins at 9:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA on Monday night. With the Giants listed as slight favorites, what’s the best bet tonight in this league matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Chicago Cubs (+110) at 908 San Francisco Giants (-130); o/u N/A

    9:45 p.m. ET, Monday, June 24, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Cubs vs. Giants: Public Bettors Leaning towards San Francisco

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Morel’s efforts wasted in loss

    Christopher Morel slugged a two-run homer on Sunday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Cubs past the Mets. The Cubs weren’t able to get anything going over six innings against Luis Severino, but they started to battle back as soon as he exited. Morel finally got them on the board with a 420-foot (106.9 mph EV) two-run blast off of Dedniel Nunez in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old slugger finished the night 1-for-4 and is now hitting .203/.304/.395 with 15 homers, 45 RBI and seven stolen bases on the season.

    Bailey hits solo home run in Giants’ loss

    Patrick Bailey went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Bailey crushed a 425-foot shot off of Sonny Gray in the seventh inning at 104 mph for his sixth big fly of the year. Bailey is also slashing .292/.362/.444 and has been tremendous for the Giants when not on the IL as he battled concussion issues. He’s playing well enough and starting often enough that he can be rostered in one-catcher leagues far more regularly.

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Chi Cubs’ last 15 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Chi Cubs’ last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 18 of San Francisco’s last 25 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cubs vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Chicago. The Cubs are 5-1 in their last six games against the Giants, who have dropped five straight games entering play on Monday. The Giants are also 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, are 3-7 in their last 10 home matchups and are winless in their last five games versus an opponent from the National League Central.

    Cubs vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +110

