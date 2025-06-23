Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Chicago take down rival St. Louis?

​The rivalry intensifies as the St. Louis Cardinals (42–36) visit Wrigley Field to face the Chicago Cubs (46–31). With the Cubs firmly atop the NL Central and the Cardinals fighting to claw into the mix, Monday’s opener sets the tone for a pivotal four-game weekday series. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

7:45 p.m. ET, Monday, June 23, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -106 moneyline favorites to knock off the Cardinals, who are -104 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of the bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Overview

Cubs SP Ben Brown (R)

4–5, 5.57 ERA, 1.48 WHIP over 74.1 IP, but has showcased a sharper slider of late—3.80 ERA in last few outings.

Cardinals SP Matthew Liberatore (L)

4–6, 4.08 ERA, 1.16 WHIP over 79.1 IP; steady southpaw with moderate strikeout rates.

Key Storylines

Heat and momentum swings

Monday’s forecast calls for temps in the mid‑90s—perfect weather for the bats. Chicago just slugged 14 runs in Sunday’s win over Seattle, though their bullpen remains shaky.

Pitcher duel – risk vs. reward

Brown’s revamped slider and improved recent outings could finally stabilize his season. Liberatore, by contrast, has offered dependable five‑to‑six inning starts but hasn’t dominated.

Chasing the Central

Cubs hold a 4.5‑game lead. A series win at home would strengthen their control, while St. Louis looks to close the gap and shift NL Central momentum.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Why Chicago edges a close one:

Heat supports their power bats.

Brown’s improved slider should help him navigate through the early innings.

Home advantage and potent lineup make the Cubs favored in tight contests.

Expect a classic slug fest in the upper 80s, with Chicago squeaking by in nine innings thanks to clutch hitting late.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -106