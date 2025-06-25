The Cubs have dropped back-to-back games against their biggest rivals but are favored on Wednesday night in St. Louis. Will Chicago rebound or fall again at Busch Stadium when tonight’s Cubs vs. Cardinals matchup gets under way at 7:45 p.m. ET?

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

7:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Cubs vs. Cardinals Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -145 moneyline favorites to knock off the underdog Cardinals, who are +134 on the ML. As for the betting total, it sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Chicago.

Probable Starters

Chicago Cubs – Matthew Boyd (LHP)

Boyd has been rock-solid this season: a 2.89 ERA and strong peripheral numbers (solid WHIP, reliable wins).

He’s delivered consistent outings, including a crucial June 4 start—7 scoreless innings against Washington—demonstrating his ability to suppress Nationals, a good litmus test .

Boyd’s focused approach (mix of fastball, changeup, cutter) keeps Cubs competitive deep into games.

St. Louis Cardinals – Erick Fedde (RHP)

Fedde has quietly been one of the Cardinals’ more stable starters, earning an ERA+ of 126, with FIP around 3.86.

He limits hard contact and brings veteran poise, which is crucial in a tight NL Central chase.

Fedde showed resilience in spring and has built on that with solid starts so far, providing St. Louis with rotation stability.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB Prediction: Will St. Louis pull off upset?

Matchup Insights

Teams on form: Cardinals are riding positive momentum, winners of back-to-back games—a combined 8–2 versus Chicago over the past two days. Meanwhile, Cubs have stumbled a bit, losing their last two after pushing their record to 46–31.

Stat comparison: Cubs lead the division at 36–22 on the road; Cardinals are 33–26 at home.

Bullpen spotlight: Boyd can go 5–6 shutout innings, but Cubs relief (with recent struggles from Adbert Alzolay) is stretched thin. Cardinals bullpen features Helsley, Matz’s relief work, and McGreevy—depth that could be pivotal.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Prediction

Boyd and Fedde should both pitch well, but St. Louis holds the edge due to momentum, home-field bite, and bullpen depth. Expect a tight game decided late—likely by a clutch hit or an inherited runner allowed.

Cubs vs. Cardinals MLB PREDICTION: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +134