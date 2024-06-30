Close Menu
    Cubs vs. Brewers: Which side will win rubber match?

    Anthony Rome
    Cubs vs. Brewers

    The Cubs vs. Brewers series draws to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field. Which side will emerge victorious in the rubber match when Kyle Hendricks opposes Freddy Peralta in the pitching matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 Chicago Cubs (+152) at 906 Milwaukee Brewers (-180); o/u 8

    2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Cubs vs. Brewers: Bettors Love Milwaukee in Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Busch hits two-run homer in win

    Michael Busch hit a two-run homer to help the Cubs to a win over the Brewers on Saturday. Busch gave the Cubs a two-run lead in the first inning with a blast off Tobias Myers in the first inning. The 26-year-old has homered 10 times thus far in 2024, but only two of those roundtrippers have come in the month of June. Still, it’s been a quality first full year of MLB action for Busch thus far with an .809 OPS through 237 at-bats.

    Ortiz scratched from Saturday’s lineup

    Joey Ortiz was scratched from Saturday’s lineup due to neck stiffness. Ortiz has been dealing with an ongoing neck issue the past couple days and it seems like the Brewers don’t want to take any chances at the moment. The 25-year-old was in Milwaukee’s original lineup for Saturday’s game against the Cubs, but he’s going to get an extra day of rest instead. It’ll be Andruw Monasterio taking over at third base and Brice Turang bumped up to the leadoff spot in his absence.

    The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Chi Cubs’ last 21 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 12 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Chi Cubs’ last 8 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Milwaukee. The Brewers have won five out of their last six games entering play today, are 21-6 in their last 27 home contests and are 8-3 in their last 11 divisional matchups. On the other side, the Cubs are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 6-16 in their last 22 road matchups and are 2-5 in their last seven contests when playing the Brewers on the road.

    Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -180

