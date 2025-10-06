Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Milwaukee take Game 2 at home?

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 1:16 am by Alex Becker

The Chicago Cubs remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 9:08 PM ET on Monday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Milwaukee leads the best-of-5 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Shota Imanaga (CHC) vs. Aaron Ashby (MIL)

The Chicago Cubs went 92-70 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 78-88 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 90-73 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

945 Chicago Cubs (+103) at 946 Milwaukee Brewers (-125); o/u 8.5

9:08 PM ET, Monday, October 6, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Cubs vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner went yard in his team’s 9-3 loss to the Brewers on Saturday afternoon in Game 1 of the NLDS. In that game, the 2023 Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Hoerner hit .297 with 7 homers, 61 RBIs, 29 steals, and an OPS of .739 across 599 at-bats. Nico Hoerner is batting .333 with an OPS of .913 in 4 postseason games this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Monday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher William Contreras recorded multiple hits in his club’s 9-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Across 566 regular-season at-bats, Contreras hit .260 with 17 homers, 76 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .754. The 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner batted .275 with an OPS of .816 in 74 regular-season home games this season. That fact makes William Contreras worthy of DFS consideration at American Family Field on Monday.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Chicago is 6-11 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Milwaukee is 61-36 straight up after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 13-7 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will underscore why. The Brewers are 53-29 straight up as the home team and 42-21 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, Milwaukee is 70-45 straight up in National League games and 32-21 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 90-59 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 30-13 straight up in starting pitcher Aaron Ashby’s 43 appearances this season. The pick is Milwaukee -125 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -125