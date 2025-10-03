Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Milwaukee win Game 1 of the NLDS?

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 5:43 pm by Alex Becker

The Chicago Cubs head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 1:08 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on TBS and HBO Max. It’s Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Cubs vs. Brewers betting prediction.

The best-of-5 series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (CHC) vs. Freddy Peralta (MIL)

The Chicago Cubs went 92-70 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 78-87 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 89-73 ATS this season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

937 Chicago Cubs (+134) at 938 Milwaukee Brewers (-160); o/u 7.5

1:08 PM ET, Saturday, October 4, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TBS/HBO Max

Cubs vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch had a big day at the plate in his team’s 3-1 win over the Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday evening. In that game, the former Los Angeles Dodger went 3 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Busch hit .261 with 34 homers, 90 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .866 across 524 at-bats. Michael Busch is batting .391 with an OPS of 1.630 over his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio scored half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 win over the Reds in the final game of the regular season last Sunday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Maracaibo, Venezuela, native went 2 for 5 with a double, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Across 549 regular-season at-bats, Chourio hit .270 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 steals, and an OPS of .771. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .277 with an OPS of .808 in day games this season. That fact makes Jackson Chourio worth a look in most DFS formats for Saturday’s matinee contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Chicago is 6-10 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Milwaukee is 60-36 straight up after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 18-16 straight up when playing with the rest advantage since the start of the 2021 season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee in this matchup. A few numbers will underscore why. First, the Brewers are 52-29 straight up as the home team and 31-21 straight up in division games this year. Second, Milwaukee is 41-21 straight up as a home favorite and 69-45 straight up in National League games in 2025. Third, the Brewers are 12-10 straight up when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2016 season. And finally, Milwaukee is 20-13 straight up in starting pitcher Freddy Peralta’s 33 starts this season. The pick is the Brewers -160 on the money line over the Cubs at Bovada.lv.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -160