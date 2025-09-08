Cubs vs Braves Prediction: Can Imanaga Stay Hot Against Atlanta’s Bats?

This Cubs vs Braves prediction highlights a marquee pitching duel between Chicago’s standout left-hander Shota Imanaga and Atlanta’s ground-ball righty Bryce Elder. The Cubs are slight road favorites, but the Braves’ power-heavy lineup looms as a dangerous test for Imanaga. With the total set at 8.5, bettors will be weighing pitching stability against offensive firepower.

Cubs vs Braves Event Information

Matchup: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Stadium: Truist Park — Atlanta, GA

Truist Park — Atlanta, GA TV: TBS

Cubs vs Braves Betting Odds

Odds via Bovada:

Moneyline: Cubs -130 / Braves +110

Cubs -130 / Braves +110 Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+135) / Braves +1.5 (-160)

Cubs -1.5 (+135) / Braves +1.5 (-160) Total (O/U): 8.5

Public Betting Splits

According to the MLB Public Betting Chart, early action shows the majority of bets backing the Cubs on the moneyline, with a nearly even split on the total. The run line has attracted sharper interest on Atlanta, suggesting value-hunters are backing the Braves to keep this close at home.

Pitching Matchup Breakdown

Shota Imanaga (Cubs)

Imanaga has been one of the most consistent lefties in MLB this season, commanding his fastball at the top of the zone and working his splitter to neutralize right-handed bats. His challenge in this matchup is keeping Atlanta’s power in the yard — Truist Park favors home run hitters, and Ronald Acuña Jr. plus Austin Riley are prime threats.

Bryce Elder (Braves)

Elder doesn’t overpower hitters but thrives on weak contact and double-play balls. His sinker-heavy approach works best when he’s inducing grounders early in counts. Against Chicago’s patient lineup, he’ll need to avoid long at-bats and keep traffic off the bases.

Offense vs. Offense

Cubs Lineup: Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki give Chicago middle-of-the-order pop, while Nico Hoerner adds contact and speed at the top. If Imanaga buys them time, the Cubs’ bats can wear Elder down.

Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki give Chicago middle-of-the-order pop, while Nico Hoerner adds contact and speed at the top. If Imanaga buys them time, the Cubs’ bats can wear Elder down. Braves Lineup: Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley headline a lineup capable of erupting at any time. Elder won’t win a slugfest, so the Braves need their big bats to cash in early chances.

Key Matchups to Watch

Imanaga vs. Acuña Jr. – One of the game’s best arms vs. one of the game’s most explosive hitters. Elder vs. Bellinger – Elder must keep the ball down; Bellinger thrives on mistake pitches. Bullpen edge – Cubs’ bullpen has been steady, while Atlanta has leaned heavily on late-inning strikeout arms.

Cubs vs Braves Prediction

This game sets up as a clash of styles: Imanaga’s precision vs. Atlanta’s power bats. If Imanaga limits long balls, the Cubs’ lineup should eventually grind Elder down. Still, Atlanta’s ability to change a game with one swing keeps this close into the late innings.

Best Bets:

Cubs -130 (Moneyline)

Under 8.5 Runs (if Imanaga keeps the ball in the yard and Elder induces grounders, the scoring pace should be contained)

Projected Score: Cubs 4, Braves 3