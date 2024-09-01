Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York score at least 6?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Yankees

    Miles Mikolas will oppose Nestor Cortes Jr. in Sunday’s Cardinals vs. Yankees matchup at 1:35 p.m. ET. With the Yankees listed as massive home favorites and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet today in the Bronx?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    St. Louis Cardinals (+170) at New York Yankees (-205); o/u 9

    1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Cardinals vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Donovan belts three-run double in win

    Brendan Donovan belted a three-run double on Saturday, leading the Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the Yankees. Donovan’s three-run blast off Yankees starter Will Warren in the third inning put St. Louis ahead in the early stages of the contest as they managed to hang on for a narrow victory at Yankee Stadium. It was his 11th round-tripper of the season.

    Stanton delivers pinch-hit three-run double

    Giancarlo Stanton delivered a pinch-hit three-run double on Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals. Stanton came off the bench to face Cardinals righty reliever Andrew Kittredge with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and wound up missing a potential game-tying grand slam by a couple of week, settling for a bases-clearing double off the center-field wall instead.

    St. Louis is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games when playing NY Yankees

    St. Louis is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games when playing NY Yankees

    NY Yankees is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing at home against St. Louis

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games at home

    Cardinals vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York to go over its team total today. The number is 5.5, so this is not a low hurdle to clear. However, Mikolas stinks. He’s 2-3 with a 6.39 ERA over his last five starts. Over that span, Mikolas surrendered 4, 5, 5, 0 and 4 runs in his last five starts, respectively. Those run totals are Mikolas lone. Thus, if the Yankees can get him for four, then I have to believe New York can tack on two more against St. Louis’ bullpen to get us over this total.

    Cardinals vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Yankees over 5.5 (+116)

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com