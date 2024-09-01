Cardinals vs. Yankees Prediction: Will New York score at least 6?

Miles Mikolas will oppose Nestor Cortes Jr. in Sunday’s Cardinals vs. Yankees matchup at 1:35 p.m. ET. With the Yankees listed as massive home favorites and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the smart bet today in the Bronx?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals (+170) at New York Yankees (-205); o/u 9

1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, September 1, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Cardinals vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Donovan belts three-run double in win

Brendan Donovan belted a three-run double on Saturday, leading the Cardinals to a 6-5 victory over the Yankees. Donovan’s three-run blast off Yankees starter Will Warren in the third inning put St. Louis ahead in the early stages of the contest as they managed to hang on for a narrow victory at Yankee Stadium. It was his 11th round-tripper of the season.

Stanton delivers pinch-hit three-run double

Giancarlo Stanton delivered a pinch-hit three-run double on Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals. Stanton came off the bench to face Cardinals righty reliever Andrew Kittredge with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and wound up missing a potential game-tying grand slam by a couple of week, settling for a bases-clearing double off the center-field wall instead.

Cardinals vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games when playing NY Yankees

St. Louis is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games when playing NY Yankees

NY Yankees is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing at home against St. Louis

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games at home

Cardinals vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York to go over its team total today. The number is 5.5, so this is not a low hurdle to clear. However, Mikolas stinks. He’s 2-3 with a 6.39 ERA over his last five starts. Over that span, Mikolas surrendered 4, 5, 5, 0 and 4 runs in his last five starts, respectively. Those run totals are Mikolas lone. Thus, if the Yankees can get him for four, then I have to believe New York can tack on two more against St. Louis’ bullpen to get us over this total.

Cardinals vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Yankees over 5.5 (+116)