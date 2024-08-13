Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction: Will St. Louis even series?

After Cincinnati took the opener on Monday night, what’s the best bet for Tuesday night’s Cardinals vs. Reds matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET? Erik Fedde will oppose Hunter Greene in tonight’s pitching matchup from the Great American Ball Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals (+115) at Cincinnati Reds (-135); o/u 9

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cardinals vs. Reds: Public Bettors Love Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gray continues to get burned by the long ball

Sonny Gray struck out nine and allowed six runs over five innings on Monday in a loss to the Reds. Gray produced one of the more unique pitching lines of the entire season as he was burned by the long ball in this one, serving up three round-trippers, including a pair to Reds slugger Spencer Steer. It wasn’t all bad as he fell just shy of his fourth double-digit strikeout effort of the year, generating 16 swinging strikes and finishing with a respectable 33 percent CSW. He’ll carry a solid 3.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 162/31 K/BB ratio across 130 2/3 innings (22 starts) into a challenging home matchup on Sunday against the Dodgers.

Steer blasts two homers in win

Spencer Steer blasted two homers and tallied five RBI on Monday, powering the Reds to a 6-1 victory over the Cardinals. Steer put Cincinnati ahead with a two-run homer off Sonny Gray in the third inning before taking hiom deep for a three-run blast — his 18th round-tripper of the season — to record his first career multi-homer performance. He also chipped in a stolen base — his 19th theft of the year — just for good measure. The versatile 26-year-old has blossomed into one of the better five-category contributors in the fantasy landscape, batting .237 (101-for-427) with 60 runs scored, 18 homers, 74 RBI and 19 stolen bases through 116 games.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games played on a Tuesday when playing on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Cincinnati’s last 16 games when playing as the favorite.

Cardinals are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. I like the Cardinals to rebound tonight in Cincinnati. Fedde looked rough in his St. Louis debut, but then bounced back with a solid outing in his second start. Fedde has been outstanding this season. There’s a reason why the Cardinals acquired him at the deadline. The Cardinals also struggle against left-handers, which is why I backed the Reds to pull off the upset last night. I’ll jump on the underdog again tonight.

Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +115