    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Reds Prediction: Will Cincy pull off upset?

    Cardinals vs. Reds

    Will Cincinnati pull off the upset in Monday evening’s Cardinals vs. Reds matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board when Sonny Gray opposes Andrew Abbott?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    St. Louis Cardinals (-130) at Cincinnati Reds (+110); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2024

    Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

    Cardinals vs. Reds: Bettors backing St. Louis in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Scott II seeing better results

    Victor Scott II is batting .211 with one homer and four RBI in five games since returning to the majors. Scott delivered a key go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning of Friday’s comeback victory over the Royals just a few days after connecting for his first major league homer. According to MLB.com’s John Denton, the 23-year-old speedster recently made a mechanical adjustment to his swing in the minors leagues, switching to a more exaggerated leg kick, which has led to an almost uptick in offensive production. Scott remains a work in progress as a hitter, but his stolen base prowess is going to make him a significant fantasy contributor down the road, even if he never fully puts it together at the dish.

    Stephenson hits homer in win over Brewers

    Tyler Stephenson finished 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk Sunday as the Reds edged the Brewers 4-3. Stephenson has 15 homers, nine of which have come in his last 26 games. He has two more homers in 99 games this year than he did in 142 games last season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 8 games against Cincinnati

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 7 games when playing at home against St. Louis

    Cardinals vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cincinnati. The Cardinals have lost five out of their last seven road games, are 3-8 in their last 11 league matchups and are 2-6 in their last eight divisional meetings. On the other side, the Reds are 5-0 in their last five games played on a Monday and are 8-1 in their last nine home matchups when playing on a Monday.

    Cardinals vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +110

