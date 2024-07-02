Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will under cash in Series Opener?

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Pirates

    Will Tuesday night’s Cardinals vs. Pirates matchup in Pittsburgh turn into a pitcher’s duel when Kyle Gibson opposes Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup? First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from PNC Park.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 St. Louis Cardinals (+106) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (-124); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Cardinals vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Backing Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Burleson’s breakout season continues

    Alec Burleson went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds on Sunday. Burleson started the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth inning to put the Cardinals on the board. He’s 12-for-30 (.400) with 13 RBI in his last nine games. Burleson is hitting .278 with a .768 OPS and 38 RBI on the season.

    Cruz’s up-and-down first full season continues

    Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer Sunday in a 4-2 victory for the Pirates over Atlanta. Cruz also singled and walked. The 25-year-old absolutely obliterated a 452-foot shot off Spencer Schwellenbach to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with Jack Suwinski on base at that time. Cruz continues to frustrate in what is essentially his first full season of MLB action, but games like this one remind that there are very few players in the sport who have as much talent.

    Cardinals are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Pirates are 12-28 SU in their last 40 games when playing at home against St. Louis

    Cardinals are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pirates are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Tuesday

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cardinals’ last seven road games and is 12-2 in their last 14 divisional matchups. On the other side, the under is 14-4 over the Pirates’ last 18 games, is 5-1 in their last six home contests and is 12-3 in their last 15 league matchups.

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

