Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will Skenes shutdown Cards?

Will Paul Skenes shut down National League Central rival St. Louis when the Cardinals vs. Pirates series continues at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday? What’s the best play for bettors when it comes to tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 St. Louis Cardinals (+144) at 952 Pittsburgh Pirates (-172); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 23, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Love Pittsburgh in Game 2

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Gorman crushes solo home run in loss

Nolan Gorman crushed a solo homer on Monday in the Cardinals’ loss to the Pirates. Gorman supplied St. Louis’ lone run during a low-scoring affair at PNC Park by walloping a fifth-inning solo shot just inside the right-field foul pole off Pirates starter Mitch Keller. It was his 19th round-tripper of the season and lone hit in four at-bats. The 24-year-old slugging second baseman boasts a lackluster .206 batting average this season, but the fact that he’s probably going to wind up eclipsing the 30-homer threshold makes him a mixed-league relevant fantasy contributor, even if he’s merely a power plus counting stats source.

Gonzales delivers tie-breaking RBI single

Nick Gonzales delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth inning on Monday, lifting the Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the Cardinals. Gonzales came through with a go-ahead single to right field off Cardinals reliever John King to put Pittsburgh in front for good in a low-scoring affair at PNC Park. The 25-year-old infielder has cooled off considerably following a mid-May hot streak upon arrival in the big leagues, batting .217 (25-for-115) with zero homers and one steal over his last 30 contests. He’s fallen off mixed-league radar screens for now, but there’s still plenty of time for him to turn things around over the final few weeks of the year.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Pirates are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the favorite

Pirates are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 16 games when playing as the underdog

Cardinals are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday when playing on the road

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Cardinals’ last seven games against the Pirates, is 4-1 in their last five road contests and is 17-7 in their last 24 matchups when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Pirates’ last eight games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home contests and is 4-1 in their last five league matchups.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5