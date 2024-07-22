Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will Bucs win opener?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Pirates

    National League Central rivals clash in Monday night’s Cardinals vs. Pirates matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET. With Andre Pallante set to oppose Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 St. Louis Cardinals (+108) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (-126); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Cardinals vs. Pirates: Public Bettors backing Pittsburgh in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Goldschmidt powers Cards past Braves

    Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Braves on Sunday. The veteran is hitting just .225 with 14 home runs on the season, but his underlying metrics heading into the All-Star break. He had cut his strikeout rate and was barreling the ball almost 14 percent of the time. Even though he has been dropped in the order, he continues to play every day and could be in for a much better second half.

    Gonzales beat up by Phillies

    Marco Gonzales allowed six hits and two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings on Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out four and walked one in defeat. Gonzales was solid again Sunday after a three-month hiatus on the Injured List with a forearm strain. He led with his changeup and it forced six swings and misses. He’s rotation filler for the Pirates and is potentially stream-able in the right match up.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 7 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of St. Louis’ last 15 games when playing as the underdog

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played on a Monday when at home

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven league matchups and are 10-2 in their last 12 contests when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Cardinals are just 3-7 in their last 10 road meetings with the Pirates.

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES -126

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com