Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will Bucs win opener?

National League Central rivals clash in Monday night’s Cardinals vs. Pirates matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET. With Andre Pallante set to oppose Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 St. Louis Cardinals (+108) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (-126); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals vs. Pirates: Public Bettors backing Pittsburgh in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Goldschmidt powers Cards past Braves

Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Braves on Sunday. The veteran is hitting just .225 with 14 home runs on the season, but his underlying metrics heading into the All-Star break. He had cut his strikeout rate and was barreling the ball almost 14 percent of the time. Even though he has been dropped in the order, he continues to play every day and could be in for a much better second half.

Gonzales beat up by Phillies

Marco Gonzales allowed six hits and two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings on Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out four and walked one in defeat. Gonzales was solid again Sunday after a three-month hiatus on the Injured List with a forearm strain. He led with his changeup and it forced six swings and misses. He’s rotation filler for the Pirates and is potentially stream-able in the right match up.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 7 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of St. Louis’ last 15 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games played on a Monday when at home

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven league matchups and are 10-2 in their last 12 contests when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the Cardinals are just 3-7 in their last 10 road meetings with the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES -126