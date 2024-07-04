Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will Bucs pull off upset?

The Cardinals vs. Pirates series continues from PNC Park on Saturday afternoon when the division foes clash at 12:35 p.m. ET. With Andre Pallante set to oppose Martin Perez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet today from Pittsburgh?

903 St. Louis Cardinals (-122) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (+104); o/u 9

12:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals vs. Pirates: Bettors leaning towards Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Contreras hits two-run homer in Cardinal loss

Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer on Wednesday in the Cardinals’ extra-inning loss at the hands of the Pirates. Contreras walloped a game-tying shot off Pirates reliever Colin Holderman, who has been outstanding this season in a setup role for Pittsburgh, in the eighth inning to help send this one to extra innings. It was his lone hit in three at-bats, but he also drew a pair of walks in this one. It was the first big fly for the 32-year-old veteran backstop since returning from the injured list back on June 24

Cruz comes up with game-winning single

Oneil Cruz delivered a game-winning single in the 10th inning on Wednesday, leading the Pirates to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Cardinals. Cruz followed Bryan Reynolds’ game-tying single in the bottom of the 10th-inning by scalding a 106-mph line-drive to right field off Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero that sent the Pirates faithful home in walk-off fashion. The 25-year-old shortstop recorded an impressive three batted ball events in the extra-inning marathon with exit velocities over 106 mph. There have been some considerable ups and down this season for Cruz, which isn’t totally unexpected after missing nearly all of last year due to a serious leg injury, but he’s had some extremely promising moments. This certainly qualifies as a highlight-reel moment, especially if the Pirates finally wind up making it back to the postseason.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 14 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of St. Louis’ last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 8-3 in their last 11 games when playing at home against the Cardinals. St. Louis, meanwhile, is 3-8 in its last 11 games when playing on a Thursday and is 1-4 in its last five road contests when playing on a Thursday.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +104