Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Will Bucs pull off upset?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Pirates

    The Cardinals vs. Pirates series continues from PNC Park on Saturday afternoon when the division foes clash at 12:35 p.m. ET. With Andre Pallante set to oppose Martin Perez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet today from Pittsburgh?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 St. Louis Cardinals (-122) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (+104); o/u 9

    12:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Cardinals vs. Pirates: Bettors leaning towards Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Contreras hits two-run homer in Cardinal loss

    Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer on Wednesday in the Cardinals’ extra-inning loss at the hands of the Pirates. Contreras walloped a game-tying shot off Pirates reliever Colin Holderman, who has been outstanding this season in a setup role for Pittsburgh, in the eighth inning to help send this one to extra innings. It was his lone hit in three at-bats, but he also drew a pair of walks in this one. It was the first big fly for the 32-year-old veteran backstop since returning from the injured list back on June 24

    Cruz comes up with game-winning single

    Oneil Cruz delivered a game-winning single in the 10th inning on Wednesday, leading the Pirates to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Cardinals. Cruz followed Bryan Reynolds’ game-tying single in the bottom of the 10th-inning by scalding a 106-mph line-drive to right field off Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero that sent the Pirates faithful home in walk-off fashion. The 25-year-old shortstop recorded an impressive three batted ball events in the extra-inning marathon with exit velocities over 106 mph. There have been some considerable ups and down this season for Cruz, which isn’t totally unexpected after missing nearly all of last year due to a serious leg injury, but he’s had some extremely promising moments. This certainly qualifies as a highlight-reel moment, especially if the Pirates finally wind up making it back to the postseason.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games on the road

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 14 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of St. Louis’ last 10 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 8-3 in their last 11 games when playing at home against the Cardinals. St. Louis, meanwhile, is 3-8 in its last 11 games when playing on a Thursday and is 1-4 in its last five road contests when playing on a Thursday.

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +104

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com