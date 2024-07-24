Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Which side wins the rubber match?

The Cardinals vs. Pirates series heads to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. ET. Which side will win the rubber match today at PNC Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 St. Louis Cardinals (-104) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (-112); o/u 9

12:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Leaning towards Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Liberatore to start for Cards on Wednesday

Matthew Liberatore will start on Wednesday against the Pirates. Liberatore will be making his first start since back in late June when he struck out eight over six shutout innings in a spot start against the Braves. The 24-year-old former top pitching prospect is unlikely to work more than a handful of innings to open the contest, which limits any sort of streaming appeal for fantasy purposes.

Suwinski doubles in loss to Cards

Jack Suwinski went 2-for-2 with a double in the Pirates’ loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. Despite getting a hit in each of his first two at-bats, the Pirates pulled Suwinski from the game when the Cardinals brought in a left-handed reliever. The 25-year-old has been solid in July, going 12-for-44 (.272) in 16 games with three home runs and three steals, but if his usage continues to be this limit, it’s going to make it hard to roster him in most fantasy formats.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 8 games against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games at home

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 7-2 in their last nine games played in the month of July and are 5-2 in their last seven contests played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the Cardinals are just 1-5 in their last six games played on a Wednesday and are 2-7 in their last nine contests played on a Wednesday when playing on the road.

Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES -112