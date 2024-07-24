Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Pirates Prediction: Which side wins the rubber match?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Pirates

    The Cardinals vs. Pirates series heads to its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. ET. Which side will win the rubber match today at PNC Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    903 St. Louis Cardinals (-104) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (-112); o/u 9

    12:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Cardinals vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Leaning towards Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Liberatore to start for Cards on Wednesday

    Matthew Liberatore will start on Wednesday against the Pirates. Liberatore will be making his first start since back in late June when he struck out eight over six shutout innings in a spot start against the Braves. The 24-year-old former top pitching prospect is unlikely to work more than a handful of innings to open the contest, which limits any sort of streaming appeal for fantasy purposes.

    Suwinski doubles in loss to Cards

    Jack Suwinski went 2-for-2 with a double in the Pirates’ loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. Despite getting a hit in each of his first two at-bats, the Pirates pulled Suwinski from the game when the Cardinals brought in a left-handed reliever. The 25-year-old has been solid in July, going 12-for-44 (.272) in 16 games with three home runs and three steals, but if his usage continues to be this limit, it’s going to make it hard to roster him in most fantasy formats.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 8 games against Pittsburgh

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games at home

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Pittsburgh. The Pirates are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 7-2 in their last nine games played in the month of July and are 5-2 in their last seven contests played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the Cardinals are just 1-5 in their last six games played on a Wednesday and are 2-7 in their last nine contests played on a Wednesday when playing on the road.

    Cardinals vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES -112

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com