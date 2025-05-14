Cardinals vs. Phillies Prediction: Will the Cards keep winning?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the first game of a doubleheader. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Erick Fedde (STL) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 23-19 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 24-18 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 24-17 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 21-20 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 St. Louis Cardinals (+150) at 902 Philadelphia Phillies (-185); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 win over the Phillies on Monday. In that game, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Winn is hitting .255 with 4 homers, 12 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .769 across 106 at-bats. Masyn Winn is batting .275 in his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS play on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos recorded multiple hits in his club’s 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Monday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the Hialeah, FL, native went 2 for 4 with 2 singles. Castellanos is hitting .280 with 4 homers, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of .745 in 157 at-bats this season. Nick Castellanos is hitting .304 this month, making him worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against Philadelphia.

St. Louis is 9-0 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

The over is 22-18-2 in St. Louis’s games this season.

The over is 11-9 in Philadelphia’s home games this season.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Cardinals in this matchup. St. Louis won Game 1 of this series on Monday, then got an unexpected rest day on Tuesday as that day’s contest was rained out. This game will be the first half of a doubleheader on Wednesday. A few numbers point to the Cardinals taking Game 1 of the twin bill.

St. Louis is an MLB-best 17-13 straight up as an underdog this season. What’s more, the Cardinals are 6-2 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 17-13 straight up in National League games this year. There’s also the fact that the Cardinals are currently riding a 9-game winning streak. St. Louis’s run of good fortune will have to end at some point, but I think the Cardinals extend their winning streak to 10 games in their matinee matchup with the Phillies on Wednesday. The pick is St. Louis +150 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +150