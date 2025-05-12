Cardinals vs. Phillies Prediction: Will over cash in Philadelphia?

​The Cardinals will face the Phillies on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Citizens Bank Park in the opener of a three-game series. The pitching matchup features left-handers Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals and Cristopher Sánchez for the Phillies. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, May 12, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -185 moneyline favorites versus the Cardinals, who are +155 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Favor Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Matthew Liberatore (STL)

Liberatore has had a challenging start to the 2025 season. In his limited appearances, he has struggled with consistency, leading to concerns about his effectiveness in the starting rotation. His performance in previous seasons has shown potential, but he will need to demonstrate improved command and effectiveness to secure a more permanent role.

Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)

Sánchez has been a standout in the Phillies’ rotation. In the 2024 season, he posted an 11-9 record with a 3.32 ERA over 181.2 innings, earning his first All-Star selection. He is known for his exceptional ground ball rate, which was 57.4% in 2024, ranking second in the National League. His arsenal includes a highly effective changeup and a sinker that has seen increased velocity, reaching up to 97-99 mph in spring training.

Team Comparison

Category Cardinals Phillies

Record 2nd in NL Central 1st in NL East

Runs per Game 4.1 4.8

Team Batting AVG .248 .257

Team ERA 4.04 3.85

Home Runs 165 198

Stolen Bases 91 148

The Phillies have demonstrated a stronger offensive performance, with higher averages in runs per game, batting average, home runs, and stolen bases. Their pitching staff also holds a slight edge in team ERA.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Given the current form and statistical advantages, the Phillies are favored to win this matchup. Sánchez’s ability to induce ground balls and limit hard contact, combined with the Phillies’ potent offense, positions them well against a Cardinals team seeking consistency from their starting rotation.

Cardinals vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8