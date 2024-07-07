Close Menu
    Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction: How will series end?

    Cardinals vs. Nationals

    The Cardinals vs. Nationals series finale will be played at 1:35 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. With Kyle Gibson set to oppose D.J. Herz in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today from Nationals Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 St. Louis Cardinals (-116) at 952 Washington Nationals (-102); o/u 9

    1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

    Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

    Cardinals vs. Nationals: Public Bettors backing St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Winn collects two hits in loss

    Masyn Winn went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI against the Nationals on Saturday. Winn has a hit in six straight games and is 11-for-27 (.407) in that time. He drove in Nolan Gorman with an RBI single in the third inning and scored on an RBI single off the bat of Nolan Arenado. He scored again on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. Winn is hitting .294 with a .761 OPS and 30 RBI on the season.

    Abrams hit solo home run

    CJ Abrams went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored against the Cardinals on Saturday. Abrams started the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning and the route was on from there as the Nationals cruised to a 14-6 victory. It was his 14th home run of the season. Abrams is hitting .280 with an .856 OPS and 46 RBI on the season.

    Cardinals are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games played on a Sunday

    Nationals are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Cardinals are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing as the favorite

    Nationals are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog

    Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Cardinals’ last seven games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 matchups with the Nationals and is 6-2 in their last eight road contests. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Nationals’ last seven home meetings with the Cardinals, is 9-3 in their last 12 league contests and is 8-3 in their last 11 meetings versus an opponent from the National League Central.

    Cardinals vs. Nationals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9

