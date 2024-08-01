Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction: Which side wins opener?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Cubs

    Which side will win the opener for Thursday night’s Cardinals vs. Cubs matchup at 8:05 p.m. ET? Sonny Gray will oppose Shota Imanaga in tonight’s pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    St. Louis Cardinals (-105) at Chicago Cubs (-115); o/u 8

    8:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Cardinals vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning Chicago in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Pham collects three hits in 10-1 win

    Tommy Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored in a 10-1 win against the Rangers on Wednesday. What a homecoming for Pham in St. Louis. After blasting a grand slam in his first game back with the team Tuesday, he collected three hits Wednesday, driving in two runs with a double and scoring twice. The 36-year-old outfielder is now hitting .274/.337/.401 with six homers, 36 runs scored, 25 RBI, and six steals across 303 plate appearances.

    Happ has three-hit game, including homer

    Ian Happ went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk on Wednesday night, leading the Cubs in a 13-4 rout over the Reds in Cincinnati. Happ hustled out an infield single to start the third inning and came around to score on a two-run double off the bat of Seiya Suzuki. He then chased Reds’ left-hander Nick Lodolo by clobbering a 424-foot (105.3-mph EV) two-run shot in the sixth inning that extended the Cubs’ lead to 8-3. With his three-hit attack, the 29-year-old outfielder is now hitting .235/.342/.443 with 17 homers and 62 RBI on the season.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Chi Cubs’ last 21 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Chi Cubs’ last 7 games when playing as the favorite

    Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Cubs and have scored 18 runs since making three trades at the deadline. After mostly sleepwalking to start the second half of the season, the Cards look like a different team heading into Chicago. On the other side, the Cubs are just 9-21 in their last 30 divisional matchups.

    Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -105

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com