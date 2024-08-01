Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction: Which side wins opener?

Which side will win the opener for Thursday night’s Cardinals vs. Cubs matchup at 8:05 p.m. ET? Sonny Gray will oppose Shota Imanaga in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals (-105) at Chicago Cubs (-115); o/u 8

8:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Cardinals vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning Chicago in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pham collects three hits in 10-1 win

Tommy Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored in a 10-1 win against the Rangers on Wednesday. What a homecoming for Pham in St. Louis. After blasting a grand slam in his first game back with the team Tuesday, he collected three hits Wednesday, driving in two runs with a double and scoring twice. The 36-year-old outfielder is now hitting .274/.337/.401 with six homers, 36 runs scored, 25 RBI, and six steals across 303 plate appearances.

Happ has three-hit game, including homer

Ian Happ went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, three runs scored and a walk on Wednesday night, leading the Cubs in a 13-4 rout over the Reds in Cincinnati. Happ hustled out an infield single to start the third inning and came around to score on a two-run double off the bat of Seiya Suzuki. He then chased Reds’ left-hander Nick Lodolo by clobbering a 424-foot (105.3-mph EV) two-run shot in the sixth inning that extended the Cubs’ lead to 8-3. With his three-hit attack, the 29-year-old outfielder is now hitting .235/.342/.443 with 17 homers and 62 RBI on the season.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Chi Cubs’ last 21 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of St. Louis’ last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Chi Cubs’ last 7 games when playing as the favorite

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Cubs and have scored 18 runs since making three trades at the deadline. After mostly sleepwalking to start the second half of the season, the Cards look like a different team heading into Chicago. On the other side, the Cubs are just 9-21 in their last 30 divisional matchups.

Cardinals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -105