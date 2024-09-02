Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction: Will under cash?

National League Central rivals clash in Milwaukee for Monday afternoon’s Cardinals vs. Brewers matchup. With the Brewers listed as heavy home favorites and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the smart bet today at American Family Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals (+150) at Milwaukee Brewers (-180); o/u 7.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Monday, September 2, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Walker has monster day vs. Yankees

Jordan Walker went 5-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBI against the Yankees on Sunday. Walker’s home run was his first of the year. He hit a two-run shot off Scott Effross in the fifth inning. Walker is going to get the chance to play everyday for the rest of the season. He’ll certainly be on the fantasy radar for next year with more performances like the one we saw on Sunday. Walker is worth an add in mixed leagues if you’re trying to catch lightning in a bottle.

Turang has two-hit day vs. Reds

Brice Turang went 2-for-4 with an RBI and his 40th steal of the season Sunday against the Reds. It could have been an even better game, but he was robbed by Will Benson on a liner to left in the seventh. Even so, it was Turang’s first multi-hit game in two weeks. He hit just .191/.260/.258 between June and July.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

St. Louis is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Milwaukee is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home

Milwaukee is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Andre Pallante starts for the Cardinals today and he’s been sharp recently. Over his last five starts, Pallante is 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA and has averaged 6.0 innings per start. He will be opposed by Freddy Peralta, who is in even better form. He’s 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA over his last five outings. St. Louis banged yesterday in the Bronx, but I expect its bats to cool off today.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Under 7.5