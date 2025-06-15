Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Milwaukee take series?

​National League Central rivals will wrap up their series at 2:10 p.m. ET when the Brewers host the Cardinals. With Miles Mikolas set to oppose Quinn Priester in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s Cardinals vs. Brewers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 15, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Brewers are -125 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +116 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Public Betting: Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Records & Standings

Brewers: 38–34 overall, 22–15 at home – currently 2nd in the NL Central

Cardinals: 37–34 overall, 15–20 on the road – sitting 3rd in the NL Central

Probable Pitchers

MIL – Quinn Priester (R): 4–2, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP in 61.2 IP; recent outing: six innings, one ER vs. Braves

STL – Miles Mikolas (R): 4–3, 4.48 ERA, 1.31 WHIP in 66.1 IP; struggled last time (six ER vs. Blue Jays)

Key Matchups & Trends

Brewers pitching edge: Priester has been steady (2.35 ERA over last seven), while Mikolas is shaky (4.67 ERA in last five).

Home-field boost: Brewers are 22–15 at home; Cardinals only 15–20 on the road.

Defensive note: Milwaukee leads MLB with 38 errors; sloppy defense cost them Saturday’s game.

Recent outcomes: Brewers won the first two (6–0, 3–2), but Cardinals bounced back with an 8–5 win Saturday.

Strategic Insights

Pitching duel: Priester’s consistency and home advantage counter Mikolas’s uneven recent form.

Brewers bats to watch: Jackson Chourio (.304 over last weeks) and Christian Yelich (team leader in HR/RBI) could make noise.

Cardinals rally: Saturday saw contributions up and down the lineup—teamwide hitting (all nine hitters got a hit) and power from Gorman and Contreras.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Priester vs. team hitting: Can the Cardinals slow his rhythm early? Brewers defense: Will they clean up errors that haunted them yesterday? Cardinals bullpen usage: How deep Mikolas pitches could shape the late innings.

Expect a pitcher’s sbattle with limited miscues. Brewers’ home confidence and pitching stability give them the edge, but if Mikolas limits damage and Cardinals transform Saturday’s visit into momentum, the game tightens.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -125