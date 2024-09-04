Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction: Which side wins rubber match?

The Cardinals vs. Brewers series concludes at American Family Field at 7:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday. With Sonny Gray opposing Colin Rea in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for tonight’s rubber match?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals (-120) at Milwaukee Brewers (+100); o/u 8

7:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Helsley blows save, but picks up win

Ryan Helsley blew a save but picked up a win with two scoreless innings against the Brewers on Tuesday. Helsley blew his fourth save of the season when he allowed an RBI single in the 11th to Willy Adames. The run wasn’t earned, at least, and the Cardinals were able score three in the 12th with Helsley shutting down the Brewers bats in the bottom of the inning. He also struck out four, so fantasy managers get a little bit of better with the bitter blown save.

Adames ties game at 4-4

Willy Adames went 1-for-5 with an RBI in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday in 12 innings. Adames not only tied the game at 4-4 in the 11th inning with an RBI double off Ryan Helsley, but the RBI is the 100th of the season for the 29-year-old. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the rest of his at-bats and the Brewers ended up losing the game, but it’s still been a remarkably quality campaign for the shortstop.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Milwaukee’s last 6 games when playing at home against St. Louis

Milwaukee is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Gray is coming off a sharp performance against the Padres in his last start. He allowed just three hits and one run over six innings of work, but he allowed yet another home run in the win. He has now surrendered eight home runs over his last five starts. He’s pitching relatively deep into games but he’s allowed an average of 3.2 earned runs over that five-start span. Meanwhile, Rea is 4-1 with a 4.11 ERA. He’s been good, but the Cards’ bats have been hot of late.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8