Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Prediction: Will Milwaukee pull off upset?

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. With Sonny Gray set to oppose Jacob Misiorowski in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -125 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers, who are +105 moneyline underdogs. The total for tonight’s game sits at 8 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting information shows that public bettors are backing St. Louis tonight in Milwaukee.

Starting Pitchers

Sonny Gray (Cardinals)

Sonny Gray scattered eight hits over 6 1/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 5-0 shutout of the Dodgers on Friday.

He struck out five. The eight hits amounted to just 10 total bases, and Gray didn’t give the Dodgers any free runners with walks or HBPs. It’s the fifth time this season that Gray has gone without allowing a run over at least six innings. Tarik Skubal is the only other pitcher who can say the same. Gray will take a 7-1 record and a 3.35 ERA into his next start, which could come either Wednesday against the Jays or Thursday versus the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers)

Misiorowski, a 23-year-old right-hander, is making his MLB debut after a standout season at Triple-A Nashville, where he posted a 2.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63⅓ innings. Known for his high-velocity fastball, Misiorowski is expected to bring significant promise to the Brewers’ pitching staff.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Team Overview

The Brewers lead the NL Central with a 4.8 runs per game average and a 3.65 team ERA. Their offense is powered by Rhys Hoskins, who leads the team with 26 home runs, and William Contreras, who leads with 92 RBIs. Freddy Peralta anchors the pitching staff with a 3.68 ERA.

The Cardinals are second in the division, averaging 4.1 runs per game with a 4.04 team ERA. Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with 22 home runs, while Brendan Donovan leads with a .278 batting average. Sonny Gray’s recent struggles have been a concern for the pitching staff.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction

Given Misiorowski’s impressive minor league performance and the Brewers’ strong overall play, Milwaukee is favored to win this matchup.

MLB PREDICTION: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +105