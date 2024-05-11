Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Kyle Gibson will oppose Freddy Peralta in Saturday night’s pitching matchup at American Family Field. With the Brewers listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Milwaukee?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 St Louis Cardinals (+150) at 908 Milwaukee Brewers (-170); o/u 7.5

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 12, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Brewers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS SPIN

The Cardinals dropped their sixth consecutive contest on Friday night by a score of 11-2. The one bright spot was a pinch-hit home run by Nolan Gorman in the top of seventh innings. St. Louis will turn to Kyle Gibson to hopefully turn it around on Saturday night.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS SPIN

Milwaukee won their second consecutive game in blowout fashion. Willy Adames led the way going 3-4 with two RBI’s. The Brewers’ as a team recorded 12 hits in Friday night’s victory.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The Brewers are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Milwaukee is 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. I don’t expect the Cardinals to snap out of their offensive struggles against Peralta. On the mound for St. Louis is Kyle Gibson, he should be able to quiet the Brewers offense as he has allowed 2 or less earned runs in his last four outing.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5