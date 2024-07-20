Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction: Will under cash in Game 1?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. Braves

    Will the under cash in Game 1 of the Cardinals vs. Braves matchup from Truist Park? Kyle Gibson will oppose Charlie Morton in today’s 1:07 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    St. Louis Cardinals (+116) at Atlanta Braves (-134); o/u 8.5

    1:07 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    Cardinals vs. Braves: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Edman has to pause minor league rehab assignment

    Tommy Edman had to pause his minor league rehab assignment over the weekend due to lingering pain in the ankle that he recently sprained. Cardinals’ skipper Oli Marmol said Friday that Edman received a pain-killing injection in the ankle and the club is hopeful he’ll be able to resume his rehab assignment on Tuesday. It’s been such a lengthy recovery process for Edman already, it’s not like a few extra days at this point is going to change much from a fantasy perspective. It would be surprising if Edman is able to make his 2024 regular season debut before the end of July

    Schwellenbach will have start pushed back

    Spencer Schwellenbach will have his next start pushed back a day until Sunday. Schwellenbach had been scheduled to start on Friday night before that game was postponed due to rain. They’ll now go with Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder in the two games of Saturday’s doubleheader before turning to Schwellenbach on Sunday instead.

    Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Braves are 28-11 SU in their last 39 games played on a Saturday when playing at home

    Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Cardinals vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 27-10 in the Braves’ last 37 home games, which includes marks of 10-2 in their last 12 contests at Truist Park and is 8-2 in their last 10 home matchups. The under is also 12-4 in Atlanta’s last 16 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division and has cashed in five out of the Braves’ last six games against a National League Central foe.

    Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com