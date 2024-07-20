Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction: Will under cash in Game 1?

Will the under cash in Game 1 of the Cardinals vs. Braves matchup from Truist Park? Kyle Gibson will oppose Charlie Morton in today’s 1:07 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals (+116) at Atlanta Braves (-134); o/u 8.5

1:07 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Cardinals vs. Braves: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Edman has to pause minor league rehab assignment

Tommy Edman had to pause his minor league rehab assignment over the weekend due to lingering pain in the ankle that he recently sprained. Cardinals’ skipper Oli Marmol said Friday that Edman received a pain-killing injection in the ankle and the club is hopeful he’ll be able to resume his rehab assignment on Tuesday. It’s been such a lengthy recovery process for Edman already, it’s not like a few extra days at this point is going to change much from a fantasy perspective. It would be surprising if Edman is able to make his 2024 regular season debut before the end of July

Schwellenbach will have start pushed back

Spencer Schwellenbach will have his next start pushed back a day until Sunday. Schwellenbach had been scheduled to start on Friday night before that game was postponed due to rain. They’ll now go with Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder in the two games of Saturday’s doubleheader before turning to Schwellenbach on Sunday instead.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Braves are 28-11 SU in their last 39 games played on a Saturday when playing at home

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 27-10 in the Braves’ last 37 home games, which includes marks of 10-2 in their last 12 contests at Truist Park and is 8-2 in their last 10 home matchups. The under is also 12-4 in Atlanta’s last 16 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division and has cashed in five out of the Braves’ last six games against a National League Central foe.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5