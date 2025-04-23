Cardinals vs. Braves Prediction: Can Atlanta cover in series finale?

The St. Louis Cardinals remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Braves cover the run line as home favorites? Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Bryce Elder (ATL)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 10-14 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 13-11 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 9-14 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 9-14 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 St. Louis Cardinals (+140) at 952 Atlanta Braves (-165); o/u 8.5

12:15 PM ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Cardinals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar had a big day at the plate in his team’s 10-4 win over the Braves on Tuesday. In that game, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Nootbaar is batting .247 with 4 homers, 14 RBIs, 3 steals, and a .796 OPS. Lars Nootbaar has an OPS of .843 against right-handed pitching this season, making him an interesting DFS option against Braves righty Bryce Elder on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves first baseman Matt Olson reached base twice in his team’s 10-4 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the batting order, the Atlanta native went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Olson is hitting .238 with 4 homers, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .816 this year. The 31-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .348 over his past 7 games. That fact makes Matt Olson worthy of DFS consideration on Wednesday.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 12-7 ATS as an underdog this season.

St. Louis is 78-72 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 66-90 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 64-86 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

I like St. Louis to cover the run line in this matchup. Of the Cardinals’ 14 losses this season, 5 have come by 1 run. That makes the run line an appealing wager, because St. Louis could lose by a single run and still cover the number.

The Cardinals also have several left-handed hitters who fare better against right-handed hurlers. Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Victor Scott all bat from the left side of the plate. They should be in line for good days at the dish against Braves righty starter Bryce Elder. Lefties slashed .336/.405/.523 in 107 at-bats against Elder last year, and I think those splits will prove pivotal on Wednesday. The pick is St. Louis +1.5 runs at -150 odds on the run line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +1.5 (-150)