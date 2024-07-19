Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 PM ET on Friday night. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Cardinals vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Sonny Gray (STL) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL)

The St. Louis Cardinals are 50-46 straight up this year. St. Louis is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cardinals are 47-49 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 53-42 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 44-51 ATS this season.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 St. Louis Cardinals (+110) at 960 Atlanta Braves (-130); o/u 7.5

7:20 PM ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Cardinals vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS Spin

Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson continued his breakout campaign in his team’s 8-3 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, Burleson went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Burleson is slashing .288/.320/.494 with 17 homers and 53 RBIs across 340 plate appearances. He’s hitting .327 with an OPS of .933 against right handed pitching this season. That means he’s worth a look in DFS against Braves righty Spencer Schwellenbach on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 6-3 win over the Padres on Sunday. In that contest, the veteran right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base. D’Arnaud is hitting .283 with an .869 OPS at home this season. If he draws another start behind the plate, he could be relevant in DFS as his club opens a three-game series at home on Friday night.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis is 15-18 straight up as a road underdog this season.

St. Louis is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Atlanta is 39-30 straight up in non-division games this season.

Atlanta is 28-17 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Cardinals vs. Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves will be sending 24-year-old right-handed starter Spencer Schwellenbach to the hill on Friday night. Like a lot of young pitchers, he has been markedly better at home than on the road this season. At home, Schwellenbach is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA, a .233 opponent batting average, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.0. Away from Truist Park, Spencer Schwellenbach is 1-2 with a 5.16 ERA, a .259 opponent batting average, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.2.

He’s already faced the Cardinals this season on June 24th. In that contest, Schwellenbach went 5 innings, and gave up 4 runs on 8 hits. He struck out 6 and did not walk a batter while taking the loss. I think Spencer Schwellenbach has a better outing this time around at home against St. Louis, and I think Atlanta will provide him with more than 3 runs of support. I like the Braves at home on the money line in this one.

Cardinals vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -130