Can a Young Red Sox Core Make an October Run?

When the Red Sox defeated the Yankees on June 15th to complete a weekend sweep and get their 5th win in a row, fan optimism was beginning to surge. By night’s end, Rafael Devers, the team’s signature player, had been traded across the country, and fan optimism was heading in the opposite direction. Was the front office punting on the season right in the middle of the team’s hottest part of the season? Following the trade, the Red Sox hit a slump and fell back below .500, wiping out any of the excitement that had formed while beating the Yankees a couple of weeks before.

Now that the trade dust has settled, and the young core of players are beginning to figure out the speed of pro baseball, the Red Sox might still have a chance to make a postseason run on the backs of the rookies.

Entering the season, 3 of the top 10 prospects in baseball were playing for Boston’s minor league organizations. As they approach the All-Star break, these prospects, Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony, have become regulars in the lineup while being mentored by perennial All-Star Alex Bregman. As they continue to gain experience at the plate and in the field, coupled with the leadership and guidance of Bregman, the young Sox players could help create some hope within the Red Sox fan base.

Every young team needs veteran players to help keep the clubhouse calm and focused during the length of the MLB season. On top of Alex Bregman, Trevor Story has become a steady source of production at the plate. After multiple lost seasons due to injury since the Red Sox signed Story as a free agent, he is finally starting to produce the way fans know he can. Since the start of June, Story is hitting .309 with 7 home runs and 30 RBI, which would be a 35 HRs and 152 RBI season-long pace. It’s safe to say he has been seeing the ball well at the plate after a sluggish start in April and May.

Despite the midseason moves on offense, the Red Sox’s pitching staff has remained strong. Team ERA sits around 3.96 and reinforcements like Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison who were acquired with the Devers trade offer added depth. Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito have both been pitching like aces lately, which will be needed after the All-Star break. The Sox return from break to face a red-hot Cubs team, the Phillies, and the Dodgers, all looking like postseason teams. Whether the Red Sox can make a second-half push toward postseason baseball could be decided by the end of July. If they can make it through the gauntlet schedule they have after the All-Star break, then they can certainly keep the momentum going through the remainder of the year. A poor performance after the break could result in them becoming sellers at the trade deadline. Backed by a special group of young players, experts at Betting Apps see the Red Sox as a dark horse contender. They are currently in the middle of the pack at +5500 odds on Bet365 to win the World Series outright. Sportsbooks don’t love their chances, but baseball is a long season, and if the Red Sox get hot, this could be the last chance to get them this cheap.