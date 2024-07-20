Brewers vs. Twins Prediction

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Twins. The Twins will counter with Pablo Lopez. With the Twins listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from Minneapolis?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Milwaukee Brewers (+110) at 928 Minnesota Twins (-120); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis

Brewers vs. Twins Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS SPIN

Milwaukee moved to 55-42 after defeating the Nationals 9-3 by six runs last Sunday. Willy Adames had a big game, going 4-4 at the plate with a home run. Milwaukee opens the second half of the season in Minnesota.

Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

The Twins dropped to 54-42 after losing to the Giants by one run on July 14th. Manuel Margot had a big game going 2-4 with two RBI’s. The Twins look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The Twins are 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Milwaukee is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Twins.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Twins.

Brewers vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. This should be a great pitching matchup with Peralta and Lopez on the mound. These two right-handed starters have not had their best seasons thus far, but they both have excellent stuff. I think we see a strong start to the second half of the season for both players. Under is the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 7.5