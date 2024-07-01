Close Menu
    Brewers vs. Rockies Prediction: Will these teams mash offensively?

    Anthony Rome
    Brewers vs. Rockies

    Will the Brewers vs. Rockies series opener on Monday turn into a slugfest? First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET from Coors Field, as Bryse Wilson is scheduled to oppose Austin Gomber in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Milwaukee Brewers (-158) at 954 Colorado Rockies (+134); o/u 11.5

    8:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 1, 2024

    Coors Field, Denver, CO

    Brewers vs. Rockies: Bettors Love Milwaukee in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Yelich hits two-run home run vs. Cubs

    Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Cubs on Sunday. The home run was Yelich’s eighth of the year. His power isn’t what it was earlier in his career. Yelich has a .166 ISO on the season and hasn’t had at least a .200 ISO since 2020. It’s always nice to see him pop a home run even if it was off Kyle Hendricks. Yelich is hitting .321 with an .885 OPS and 36 RBI this year

    Tovar collects two hits in six at bats vs. Sox

    Ezequiel Tovar went 2-for-6 with an RBI against the White Sox on Sunday. Tovar’s RBI single in the 13th inning temporarily gave the Rockies a 4-3 lead in a game Colorado would eventually win 5-4 in 14 innings. The 22-year-old has had a solid first half of the season. Tovar’s hitting .284 with a .785 OPS, 12 home runs and 37 RBI on the year.

    Rockies are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog.

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Milwaukee’s last 12 games played on a Monday when on the road

    Rockies are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Brewers are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games played on a Monday when playing on the road

    Brewers vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Brewers’ last 10 games overall, is 14-5 in their last 19 meetings with the Rockies and are 7-3 in their last 10 road contests. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Rockies’ last seven home games, is 5-2 in their last seven conference tilts and is 4-1 in their last five contests when playing on a Monday.

    Brewers vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 11.5

