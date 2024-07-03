Brewers vs. Rockies MLB Prediction: Is Betting total too high?

With Colin Rea set to oppose Dakota Hudson in the pitching matchup, the Brewers vs. Rockies series continues at 8:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. Will the two teams combine for enough runs to cash the over?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Milwaukee Brewers (-166) at 960 Colorado Rockies (+140); o/u 11.5

8:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Coors Field, Denver, CO

Brewers vs. Rockies: Bettors Love Milwaukee on Wednesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hoskins draws go-ahead, bases-loaded walk

Rhys Hoskins drew a go-ahead bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning on Tuesday night, leading the Brewers to a 4-3 victory over the Rockies. Hoskins entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Jake Bauers in the eighth inning where he went down on strikes. He atoned for that failure in the ninth inning though, working a walk off of Justin Lawrence to drive in the go-ahead run. On the season, the 31-year-old slugger is hitting .224/.318/.404 with 11 homers, 38 RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

Doyle homers for third straight time

Brenton Doyle homered for the third time in his last two games on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to power the Rockies past the Brewers at Coors Field. Doyle got the Rockies on the board an evened the score at a run apiece with his 374-foot (94.8 mph EV) solo shot off of Dallas Keuchel in the second inning. He also smacked a go-ahead RBI double in the eighth inning that briefly gave the Rockies a 3-2 advantage. The dynamic outfielder finished the night 2-for-3 plus a walk and is now hitting .264/.328/.424 with 10 homers, 32 RBI and 20 stolen bases on the season.

Brewers vs. Rockies MLB Betting Trends

Rockies are 6-25 SU in their last 31 games played on a Wednesday

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Milwaukee’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Rockies are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games when playing as the underdog

Brewers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games played on a Wednesday

Brewers vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 15-6 in the Brewers’ last 21 games against the Brewers, is 5-1 in their last six road contests and is 17-7 in their last 24 matchups against the National League West. On the other side, the over 14-6 in the Rockies’ last 20 meetings with the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 11.5