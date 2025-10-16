Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will L.A. take a 3-0 lead in the NLCS?

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 10:51 pm by Alex Becker

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers at 6:08 PM ET on Thursday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (MIL) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 94-75 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 76-94 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Milwaukee Brewers (+162) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-191); o/u 7.5

6:08 PM ET, Thursday, October 16, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio drove in the team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. In that game, the 21-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Chourio hit .270 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 steals, and an OPS of .771 across 549 at-bats. Jackson Chourio is batting .361 with an OPS of 1.135 in 10 career playoff games, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez reached base 3 times in his club’s 5-1 win over the Brewers on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the San Juan, Puerto Rico, native went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Across 232 regular-season at-bats, Hernandez hit .203 with 10 homers, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .621. In 8 playoff games this year, the 2-time World Series champion is batting .379 with an OPS of .972. That fact makes Enrique Hernandez worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Milwaukee is 45-38 straight up as the road team this season.

The over is 45-35-5 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

The under is 41-39-3 in Milwaukee’s road games this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee in this contest. The Brewers need the game more than the Dodgers and will be facing a pitcher, Tyler Glasnow, that they’ve already beaten twice this season. Additionally, it appears that Milwaukee will likely use an opener on Thursday, followed by flamethrowing rookie Jacob Misiorowski.

In 2 postseason outings against the Cubs this year, Misiorowski completed 7 innings, went 2-0, pitched to an ERA of 1.29, recorded a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.5, and logged a WHIP of 0.86.

On top of all that, the 6’7” rookie has already beaten the Dodgers this season, completing 6 innings, striking out 12 batters, and permitting 1 run on 4 hits and a walk in a 3-1 Brewers victory on July 8. Misiorowski will need to be great again on Thursday for Milwaukee to win, and I think he comes through for the Brew Crew. The pick is Milwaukee +162 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +162