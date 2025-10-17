Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will L.A. sweep Milwaukee in the NLCS?

Last Updated on October 16, 2025 11:14 pm by Alex Becker

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers at 8:38 PM ET on Friday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-7 series 3-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (MIL) vs. Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 94-76 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 77-94 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Milwaukee Brewers (+164) at 962 Los Angeles Dodgers (-198); o/u 7.5

8:38 PM ET, Friday, October 17, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin had half of his team’s hits in their 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday night in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored. During the regular season, Durbin hit .256 with 11 homers, 53 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .721 across 445 at-bats. Caleb Durbin is batting .280 with an OPS of .779 in 8 playoff games this year, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts logged half of his club’s extra-base hits in their 3-1 win over the Brewers on Thursday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2018 AL MVP went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Across 589 regular-season at-bats, Betts hit .258 with 20 homers, 82 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .732. The 8-time All-Star is batting .297 with an OPS of .840 in 9 playoff games this year. That fact makes Mookie Betts worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Milwaukee is 5-15 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2019 season.

Los Angeles is 41-26 straight up in playoff games since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Los Angeles is 61-39 straight up after a win this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I think the Brewers are toast. Milwaukee has scored a grand total of 3 runs in 3 games against Los Angeles, and that’s just simply not good enough against a team as good as Los Angeles.

A few other numbers will make the case for the Dodgers closing out the Brew Crew in 4 games on Friday. Los Angeles is 54-30 straight up as a home favorite and 74-49 straight up in National League games this year. What’s more, the Dodgers are 56-30 straight up as the home team and 65-54 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, Los Angeles is 91-61 straight up as a favorite and 95-64 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is the Dodgers -198 on the money line over the Brewers at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -198