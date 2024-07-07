Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Dallas Keuchel (MIL) vs. Justin Wrobleski (LAD)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 52-38 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 47-43 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 55-35 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 45-45 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Milwaukee Brewers (+135) at 960 Los Angeles Angels (-160); o/u 9.5

4:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. In that game, the former 2018 NL MVP and went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Yelich is having a great season as he’s batting .322 with 10 homers, 38 RBIs, and a .912 OPS in 2024. Los Angeles will likely start rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski on Sunday, but Yelich is batting .307 with an OPS of .848 against southpaws this year. That means Christian Yelich is worth a look in most DFS formats this weekend.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reached base 4 times in his club’s 5-3 win over the Brewers on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Ohtani went 2 for 2 with a homer, a triple, an RBI, 2 runs scored, a stolen base, and 2 walks. Ohtani has been hitting the cover off the ball in 2024 to the tune of a .316/.402/.643 slash line. The two-time MVP has 28 homers and 65 RBIs on the campaign. It’s worth noting that if you do use Ohtani in DFS, you’ll likely have to organize your entire lineup around him due to his high price tag. Ohtani’s good enough that it may be worth it on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Milwaukee is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 31-23 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 53-32 straight up as a favorite this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

This is a tough spot for Milwaukee. Sunday’s contest will be the Brewers 7th road game in 7 days. They’ll be facing the second-best team in the National League record-wise, and a new pitcher that has been mowing down hitters in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

The Dodgers are planning to send rookie lefty Justin Wrobleski to the hill to face the Brewers. He’ll be making his MLB debut on Sunday. In 15 starts between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Wrobleski is 5-3 with an ERA of 3.23, a WHIP of 1.08, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.94, and 79 strikeouts in 78 innings of work. Young pitchers making their major league debuts often have an advantage. Further, this is because opposing teams haven’t seen them before and any scouting reports available are usually sparse or based on minor league data. I could easily see Justin Wrobleski tossing a quality start or something close to it and the potent Dodgers bats doing the rest of the work. I like Los Angeles to complete the three-game sweep at home as money-line favorites on Sunday afternoon.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -160