Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. James Paxton (LAD)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 52-37 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 47-42 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 54-35 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 44-45 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Milwaukee Brewers (-105) at 908 Los Angeles Angels (-115); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins only had one hit in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers, but he made it count. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, Hoskins went 1 for 4 with a 4th-inning grand slam off of Dodgers’ ace Tyler Glasnow. Hoskins has been hitting fairly well this year as he’s slashing .218/.311/.402 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs, and an OPS of .713. Hoskins is batting .250 against current active Dodgers pitchers, so you could deploy him as a cheaper DFS option at first base on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith had a career night on Friday as he propelled L.A. to an 8-5 win over Milwaukee. The Louisville native hit out of the #2 spot in the lineup and went 3 for 3 with 3 homers, 3 RBIs, 4 runs scored, and 2 walks. For the season, Will Smith is slashing .276/.349/.502 with 18 doubles, 14 homers, 53 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. Smith is hitting .325 with runners in scoring position this year, making him a potentially valuable player for DFS purposes on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 22-14 straight up after a loss this season.

Milwaukee is 28-23 straight up in National League games this season.

Los Angeles is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

The over is 47-36-6 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Brewers have been quietly having a splendid season. Milwaukee is leading the National League Central division with a record of 52-37 in 2024. That record is the third-best mark in the NL behind only the Phillies and Dodgers. The Brewers also have the third-best run differential in the senior circuit at +74 this year. The key has been bouncing back after defeats. The Brewers are 22-14 straight up after a loss this season, which is the fifth-best mark in all of baseball.

Milwaukee has the added bonus of starting their ace Freddy Peralta on Saturday night against the Dodgers. Peralta is 6-4 this season with a 3.83 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 120 strikeouts in 94 innings (11.5 K/9). The Brewers are 12-5 straight up in games that Peralta has started this season, and I like them to improve that record here. I’m taking the Brewers on the money line to win the game outright in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -105