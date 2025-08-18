Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago take Game 1?

​ The Brewers (78–45) continue their dominance atop the NL Central, while the Cubs (70–53) sit firmly in Wild Card territory. This opens as the rubber match in their five-game tilt at Wrigley Field — and what a story it promises to be. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Brewers vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Monday, August 18, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -149 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers, who are +137 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Love Chicago

Starting Pitchers

Freddy Peralta (MIL): The veteran right-hander brings a stout 14–5 record, paired with a 2.90 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 136.2 innings. His last five outings are a roller-coaster—struggling in a July loss to Chicago, but rebounding to dominate Pittsburgh with six shutout innings on August 12. Peralta’s overall career performance against the Cubs is solid, boasting a 7–2 record and 2.93 ERA.

Cade Horton (CHC): A rising righty, Horton has quietly blossomed in August. He’s 4–1 over his last five starts, boasting an absurd 0.32 ERA and averaging 5.2 innings per outing. His latest gem came on August 13 against Toronto: 5.2 innings, just one run allowed, and eight punchouts.

Team Dynamics & Trends

Milwaukee’s firepower is no secret — ranking second in the league with 5.2 runs per game, backed by strong slugging and split stats. Their rotations and bullpen continue to be stalwarts.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are lean, mean, and scrappy. Horton’s emergence anchors their rotation, and Chicago’s offense—led by Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch, among others—is ready to snare opportunities when they arise.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Milwaukee’s offense and veteran rotation depth make them favorites in most confrontations. But baseball — especially at Wrigley — loves to surprise. Horton’s rise and Peralta’s fatigue suggest swing potential exists.

Both teams bring elite pitching and competitive fire, but here’s where the narrative sharpens: Peralta, while proven and powerful, has a heavier workload and shows some inconsistency — especially on the road. Horton is lighter on innings but appears virtually untouchable right now, riding confidence, deception, and rhythm.

Horton outduels Peralta, the Cubs scratch across runs early, and the Wrigley crowd stirs a buzz that lifts the bullpen to seal the deal.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -149