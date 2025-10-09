Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Chicago force a Game 5?

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 11:31 pm by Alex Becker

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Chicago to face the Cubs at 9:08 PM ET on Thursday night on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Milwaukee leads the best-of-5 series 2-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (MIL) vs. Undecided (CHC)

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 92-73 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs went 92-70 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 78-90 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Milwaukee Brewers (-120) at 914 Chicago Cubs (+102); o/u 7.5

9:08 PM ET, Thursday, October 9, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Brewers vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher William Contreras reached base twice in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday evening in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. During the regular season, Contreras hit .260 with 17 homers, 76 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .754 across 566 at-bats. William Contreras is batting .417 with an OPS of 1.212 in 3 playoff games this season, making him an interesting DFS option on Thursday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch had a big day at the plate in his club’s 4-3 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the former Los Angeles Dodger went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 524 regular-season at-bats, Busch hit .261 with 34 homers, 90 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .866. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .391 with an OPS of 1.630 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Michael Busch worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against Chicago.

Milwaukee is 37-28 straight up after a loss this season.

Chicago is 85-92 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Chicago is 7-12 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee to close out the series on Thursday. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Brewers are 19-13 straight up as a road favorite and 45-37 straight up as the road team this year. What’s more, the Brewers are 71-46 straight up in National League games and 33-22 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 62-34 straight up as a favorite and 91-60 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Milwaukee -120 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

