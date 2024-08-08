Brewers vs. Braves Prediction: Will Milwaukee sweep?

The Brewers vs. Braves series draws to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon when Frankie Montas opposes Charlie Morton in the pitching matchup. Will Milwaukee complete its sweep? Or is there more value in the total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers (+125) at Atlanta Braves (-150); o/u 9.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Brewers vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chourio collects three hits, steals two bases

Jackson Chourio went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases on Wednesday against the Braves. Chourio seems to officially be the Brewers’ lead-off hitter when they face a left-handed pitcher as Brice Turang heads to the bench. Conveniently, they’ve faced four lefties in their past six games and Chourio has enjoyed a nice spell atop the order. Overall, he’s finally begun to showcase the player he may become with a .347/.388/.537 slash line across his last 30 games.

Riley hits home run, double

Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs scored, three RBI, and a walk on Wednesday against the Brewers. Riley punished the baseball in this one with a 113.5 MPH double and 110.0 MPH homer. He’s scalding hot at the moment with seven home runs and a .920 OPS over his last 30 games, but this current iteration of the Braves’ lineup is so top heavy as they’ve been ravaged by injuries.

Brewers vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Brewers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Braves are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing as the underdog

Brewers vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Brewers’ last 11 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road contests and is 5-1 in their last six league matchups. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Braves’ last 12 meetings with the Brewers and is 6-0 in their last six matchups with Milwaukee when the game is played in Atlanta.

Brewers vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5