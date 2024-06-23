Close Menu
    Braves vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Yankees

    The Braves vs. Yankees series heads to its conclusion on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET in the Bronx. With Max Fried set to oppose Nestor Cortes Jr. in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s rubber match?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 Atlanta Braves (-112) at 972 New York Yankees (-104); o/u 8.5

    1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Braves vs. Yankees: Bettors leaning towards New York in finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    D’Arnaud clobbers two-run homer in loss

    Travis d’Arnaud clobbered a two-run homer on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Braves past the Yankees in New York. The 35-year-old backstop tagged Marcus Stroman for a 355-foot (98.9 mph EV) two-run shot in the seventh inning that pulled the Braves to within four runs at 7-3. That would be as close as they would get. It was also d’Arnaud’s only hit in three at-bats on the evening. On the season, he’s now slashing .242/.310/.464 with seven long balls and 24 RBI, though his utility from a fantasy perspective has fallen by the wayside following the return of Sean Murphy at the end of May.

    Stanton removed from game on Saturday night

    Giancarlo Stanton was removed from Saturday night’s battle against the Braves due to tightness in his left hamstring. The 34-year-old slugger is set to undergo an MRI exam on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury. This is the type of situation that fantasy managers had been waiting for when Jasson Dominguez was tearing it up at Triple-A but had nowhere to play, but now that he’s on the injured list at Triple-A it’s unclear what they would do if Stanton was forced to miss substantial time. Trent Grisham replaced him on Saturday night and wound up swatting a solo homer

    The total has gone OVER in 16 of NY Yankees’ last 22 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of NY Yankees’ last 16 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 16 of NY Yankees’ last 22 games played in June

    Braves vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Atlanta. The Braves are 7-2 in their last nine games overall, are 4-1 in their last five meetings with the Yankees and are 26-11 in their last 37 interleague matchups. They’re also 5-1 in their last six games when listed as the favorite.

    Braves vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -112

