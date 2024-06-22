Braves vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Charlie Morton set to oppose Marcus Stroman in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Braves vs. Yankees matchup at 7:15 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Atlanta Braves (+124) at 928 New York Yankees (-146); o/u 9

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Braves vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Riley has productive night vs. Yanks

Austin Riley went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, and two walks on Friday against the Yankees. Riley’s OPS has climbed from .618 to .744 in exactly one week. That is truly remarkable. It already feels like his putrid April and May will be a distant memory soon. If there was any question, the buy-low window on Riley has slammed shut.

Jones hits triple in Yanks’ loss

Jahmai Jones went 1-for-3 with a triple, walk, and run scored Friday against the Braves. The Yankees’ offense was held to just one run and three hits in this one as Chris Sale and the Braves’ bullpen shut them down. Jones was the lone bright spot in just his fourth start of the season. It’s unlikely he earns a legitimate role but could get a handful more spot starts as long as Gleyber Torres remains out with a groin injury.

Braves vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 15 of NY Yankees’ last 21 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 10 games against NY Yankees

The total has gone OVER in 11 of NY Yankees’ last 15 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 36 of Atlanta’s last 51 games against an opponent in the American League

Braves vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 7-1 in their last eight games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven meetings versus the Yankees and are 26-10 in their last 36 interleague meetings. They’re also 10-4 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the American League East and are 53-18 in their last 71 games played in the month of June.

Braves vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -146