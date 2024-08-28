Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Twins betting prediction.

Will the Braves win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Sale (ATL) vs. David Festa (MIN)

The Atlanta Braves are 72-60 straight up this year. Atlanta is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 59-73 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 72-60 straight up this year. Minnesota is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 62-70 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Atlanta Braves (-155) at 978 Minnesota Twins (+127); o/u 7.5

7:40 PM ET, Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Braves vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II had a big day at the dish in his club’s 8-6 extra-innings win over the Twins on Tuesday night. In that game, the left-handed hitter from DeKalb, GA went 2 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Harris is hitting .248 with 8 homers, 30 RBIs, and a .666 OPS across 332 plate appearances. Michael Harris II has 13 of his 19 extra-base hits against right-handed pitching this season, making him an intriguing DFS option against Twins righty David Festa on Wednesday.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins first baseman Carlos Santana reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-6 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the switch hitter from the Dominican Republic went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Over 483 plate appearances this season, Santana is batting .240 with 18 homers, 55 RBIs, and a .751 OPS. Carlos Santana is hitting .300 with a .937 OPS against left-handed pitching this season. That fact could make him worthy of DFS consideration against Braves lefty starter Chris Sale on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The under is 77-50-5 in Atlanta’s games this season.

The over is 68-60-4 in Minnesota’s games this season.

Minnesota is 6-5 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Minnesota is 30-29 straight up after a loss this season.

Braves vs. Twins Betting Prediction

Minnesota is in desperate need of a win here, and they get to face the likely Cy Young Award winner in the National League, Chris Sale, on Wednesday. It’s worth noting that Sale has completed 147.2 innings this season. In the last 3 seasons combined, Sale has pitched 151 innings total. It’s possible that the Braves might want to be careful with their 35-year-old southpaw ace with the playoffs approaching in a little over a month.

With that in mind, some numbers point to Minnesota securing a victory here. The Twins are 37-28 straight up as the home team and 44-43 straight up in non-division games this year. Furthermore, Twins right-handed rookie starter David Festa has a 3.18 ERA in 4 starts this month. He’s posted a K/9 of 12.2 over that same span. In a contrarian play, I’m taking the Twins on the money line as home underdogs on Wednesday night.

Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS +127