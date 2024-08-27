Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Twins betting prediction.

Will the Braves or Twins win the game outright in this even-odds money-line matchup?

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN)

The Atlanta Braves are 71-60 straight up this year. Atlanta is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 58-73 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 72-59 straight up this year. Minnesota is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 62-69 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Atlanta Braves (-110) at 928 Minnesota Twins (-110); o/u 8.5

7:40 PM ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Braves vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reached base 3 times in his team’s 10-6 win over the Twins on Monday night. In that game, the 33-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. For the season. Ozuna is hitting .307 with 37 homers, 96 RBIs, and an OPS of .963 across 556 plate appearances. Marcell Ozuna is batting .352 over the past 15 days, which makes him an appealing DFS option on Tuesday.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins left fielder Manuel Margot had a team-high 3 hits in his club’s 10-6 loss to the Braves on Monday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the former Ray went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base. Across 299 plate appearances this season, Margot is batting .248 with 4 homers, 30 RBIs, and a .645 OPS. Manuel Margot is hitting .300 over the past 7 days. That fact makes him worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday.

Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games against Minnesota.

Atlanta is 37-33 straight up after a win this season.

Minnesota is 16-22 straight up in interleague games this season.

Minnesota is 2-6 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Braves vs. Twins Betting Prediction

Atlanta will send out right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach to start this game. He’s been solid since the start of last month. In 8 starts since July 6th, Schwellenbach is 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP, K/9 of 11.0, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 10.3. Of those 8 outings, 6 of them have been quality starts, and the Braves are 5-3 as a team in that same stretch.

With Spencer Schwellenbach striking out over a batter per inning this season and the Braves offense doing serious damage, the case for them to win this game is quite strong. Atlanta is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall, and I like their chances to stay hot here. I’m taking the Braves on the money line on the road in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Braves vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -110