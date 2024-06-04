Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Braves vs. Red Sox interleague series begins Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA. With Max Fried set to oppose Kutter Crawford in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s contest from Fenway Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Atlanta Braves (-164) at 924 Boston Red Sox (+138); o/u 8

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Braves vs. Red Sox: Bettors backing Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Murphy produces run-scoring double in win

Sean Murphy went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring double in a 3-1 win over the Athletics on Sunday. He also walked. Murphy delivered the big blow against his former team on Sunday as he still tries to get his feet wet this season. The double was his first extra-base hit so far in just his fifth game after straining his oblique on opening day.

Devers has multi extra-base hit game

Rafael Devers homered, tripled and walked Sunday in a loss to the Tigers. Devers has done his best work this season batting second, and the Red Sox might have won today had they had him in that spot behind Jarren Duran, who was on base four times. Instead, they had him batting fourth behind Dominic Smith of all people. Devers did drive in Smith with the triple, but the homer was a solo shot. It was his first game with multiple extra-base hits since he doubled twice on May 3.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 27 of Atlanta’s last 36 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Boston’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games against Boston

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Boston’s last 18 games at home

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 18-6 in their last 24 interleague games, have won their last five games against an opponent from the American League East and are 36-12 in their last 48 games when playing on a Tuesday. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 3-7 in their last 10 games when playing the Braves at home, are 2-5 in their last seven meetings with an opponent from the National League East Division and are 3-8 in their last 11 games played in the month of June.

Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -164