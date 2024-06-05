Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Braves vs. Red Sox

    The Braves vs. Red Sox series draws to a conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. With Spencer Schwellenbach set to oppose Nick Pivetta in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet from Boston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 Atlanta Braves (-110) at 972 Boston Red Sox (-106); o/u 9.5

    1:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Braves vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors leaning towards Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Albies hits home run in two-hit day

    Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. Albies hit a 401-foot shot that left the bat at 104.4 mph for his fourth home run of the season. The second baseman has just 29 RBI on the season to go along with a .275/.339/.410 slash line. He’s one of a surprising list of Braves players who haven’t been hitting at their usual level so far this season. There’s not much you can do in fantasy leagues; Albies is a talented player in a good lineup who should get it going over the summer. He’s highly unlikely to reach the 30+ home runs he’s hit in each of his last two fully healthy seasons, but he could put together another solid fantasy season.

    Smith hits solo home run in loss

    Dominic Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Braves on Tuesday. Smith took Max Fried deep in the third inning, but it was a 352-foot shot that would only have been a home run in two MLB stadiums. The 28-year-old is slashing .198/.284/.308 on the season with two home runs. He should not be rostered in any fantasy formats and could only have a few more weeks on the Red Sox roster as they await Triston Casas’ return from injury.

    The total has gone UNDER in 28 of Atlanta’s last 38 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Boston’s last 8 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games against Boston

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games at home

    Braves vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Atlanta. The Braves are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Red Sox, are 8-3 in their last 11 road meetings versus Boston and are 19-6 in their last 25 interleague games. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 3-7 in their last 10 home games and are 2-5 in their last seven interleague games.

    Braves vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -110

