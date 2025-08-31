Braves vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly win 4 straight contests?

The Atlanta Braves remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a four-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (ATL) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

The Atlanta Braves are 61-75 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 63-73 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 79-57 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 69-67 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Atlanta Braves (+131) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-156); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 31, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Braves vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Phillies money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar scored half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Phillies on Saturday night. In that game, the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored. For the season, Profar is hitting .268 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .863 across 224 at-bats. Jurickson Profar is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.127 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner logged half of his team’s hits in their 3-2 win over the Braves on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 3-time All-Star went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 stolen bases. Turner is hitting .300 with 14 homers, 64 RBIs, 34 steals, and an OPS of .805 in 560 at-bats this year. The 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .412 with an OPS of 1.076 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Trea Turner worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-7 straight up in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

Atlanta is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Philadelphia is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Philadelphia is 23-18 straight up in division games this season.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like Philadelphia in this matchup. A few relevant stats will illustrate why. The Phillies are 52-42 straight up in National League games and 66-42 straight up as a favorite this year. Furthermore, Philadelphia is 45-22 straight up as the home team and 39-18 straight up as a home favorite in 2025. And finally, the Phillies are 64-47 straight up when playing on no rest and 43-35 straight up after a win this season. The pick is Philadelphia -156 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -156