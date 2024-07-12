Braves vs. Padres Prediction: Will bats show up?

Will both teams’ bats show up on Friday night at Petco Park when the Braves vs. Padres series opens at 9:40 p.m. ET? Spencer Schwellenbach will oppose Randy Vasquez in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Atlanta Braves (-118) at 910 San Diego Padres (+100); o/u 8.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Braves vs. Padres: Bettors Leaning Towards Atlanta in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ozuna now up to 24 home runs

Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Ozuna knocked a base hit to lead off the second inning for Atlanta and scored on a double by Travis d’Arnaud. With a runner on in the eighth, he took Ryan Thompson deep for a game-tying two-run homer. The 33-year-old slugger is up to 24 homers while hitting .296/.374/.568 with 55 runs scored and 75 RBI across 385 plate appearances.

King strikes out nine in loss

Michael King struck out nine and was charged with two runs (one earned) over six innings on Wednesday in a loss to the Mariners. King found himself on the hook for the loss during Wednesday’s low-scoring showdown, despite generated 13 swinging strikes and finishing with a 32 percent CSW. His velocity was up across the board in this one as his fastball was sitting consistently in the mid-90’s, but he still gave up some pretty hard contact, including a three of fourth-inning singles with exit velocities over 103 mph. The nine punchouts were his most since posting a season-high 12 strikeouts back on June 12 against the Athletics. He’ll bring a solid 3.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 129/42 K/BB ratio across 111 innings (20 appearances, 19 starts) into the All-Star break.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of San Diego’s last 13 games at home

Braves are 22-7 SU in their last 29 games played on a Friday

The total has gone OVER in 10 of San Diego’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

Braves are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games when playing on the road against San Diego

Braves vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 16-6 in the Padres’ last 22 games overall, is 12-1 in their last 13 home matchups and has cashed in five out of their last seven meetings with an opponent from a National League East Division. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Braves’ last 10 road games playing on a Friday.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5