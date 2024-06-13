Braves vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Braves vs. Orioles series wraps up at 1:05 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With Reynaldo Lopez set to oppose Cole Irvin in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in this series finale?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Atlanta Braves (-104) at 962 Baltimore Orioles (-112); o/u 9

1:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Braves vs. Orioles: Bettors Backing Baltimore in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Olseon starting to pick back up at the plate

Matt Olson went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run homer against the Orioles on Wednesday. The homer, which accounted for Atlanta’s only scoring tonight, briefly evened up the game in the top of the eighth, but the Orioles went right back ahead in the bottom of the inning. It’s incredible that the Braves’ lineup has basically been the equal of the White Sox’s for about a month and a half now. Olson has actually picked up his play during this terrible span, but he’s not getting much help.

Cowser hits two-run shot off bench

Colton Cowser came off the bench to hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth as the Orioles bested the Braves 4-2 on Wednesday. Cowser was on the bench in favor of Austin Hays against a right-hander tonight, but that’s just not something the Orioles need to do with any real frequency. Even though Cowser’s numbers have come down after a hot start, his batted ball stats remain strong. He’s definitely one of the Orioles’ top three outfield options versus righties.

Braves vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 11 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 13 of Atlanta’s last 15 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

Braves vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 16-4 in their last 20 games overall, are 9-3 in their last 12 home games and are 12-3 in their last 15 games against an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the Braves are winless in their last five games, are 3-8 in their last 11 road contests and are now 1-6 in their last seven matchups in the month of June.

Braves vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -112