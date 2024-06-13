Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Orioles

    The Braves vs. Orioles series wraps up at 1:05 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With Reynaldo Lopez set to oppose Cole Irvin in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in this series finale?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Atlanta Braves (-104) at 962 Baltimore Orioles (-112); o/u 9

    1:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Braves vs. Orioles: Bettors Backing Baltimore in Finale

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Olseon starting to pick back up at the plate

    Matt Olson went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run homer against the Orioles on Wednesday. The homer, which accounted for Atlanta’s only scoring tonight, briefly evened up the game in the top of the eighth, but the Orioles went right back ahead in the bottom of the inning. It’s incredible that the Braves’ lineup has basically been the equal of the White Sox’s for about a month and a half now. Olson has actually picked up his play during this terrible span, but he’s not getting much help.

    Cowser hits two-run shot off bench

    Colton Cowser came off the bench to hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth as the Orioles bested the Braves 4-2 on Wednesday. Cowser was on the bench in favor of Austin Hays against a right-hander tonight, but that’s just not something the Orioles need to do with any real frequency. Even though Cowser’s numbers have come down after a hot start, his batted ball stats remain strong. He’s definitely one of the Orioles’ top three outfield options versus righties.

    Orioles are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the favorite

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 11 games when playing at home against Atlanta

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 13 of Atlanta’s last 15 games against an opponent in the American League

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Atlanta’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

    Braves vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 16-4 in their last 20 games overall, are 9-3 in their last 12 home games and are 12-3 in their last 15 games against an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the Braves are winless in their last five games, are 3-8 in their last 11 road contests and are now 1-6 in their last seven matchups in the month of June.

    Braves vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -112

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com