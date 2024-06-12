Braves vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Braves vs. Orioles series continues on Wednesday night when Spencer Schwellenbach opposes Cade Povich in the pitching matchup at 6:35 p.m. ET. With the Orioles listed as home favorites and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Baltimore?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Atlanta Braves (+108) at 918 Baltimore Orioles (-126); o/u 9

6:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Braves vs. Orioles: Bettors backing Baltimore in series opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ozuna continues to carry Atlanta’s offense

Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday in the Braves’ shutout loss at the hands of the Orioles. Ozuna was the lone Braves batter with multiple hits on Tuesdya evening as journeyman Albert Suárez and a quartet of relievers combined on a five-hit shutout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The 33-year-old slugger has been carrying Atlanta’s lineup all season with a .993 OPS with 18 homers and 55 RBI through 64 games.

Mateo launches three-run homer in win

Jorge Mateo launched a three-run homer on Tuesday, propelling the Orioles to a 4-0 victory over the Braves. Mateo made an immediate impact in his return to Baltimore’s lineup, connecting on a hanging curveball from Braves ace Max Fried, launching a no-doubter to left-center field in the second inning of his first contest back from the injured list following a one-week absence due to a concussion. It was his lone hit in three at-bats and just his fourth long ball of the season.

Braves vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Atlanta’s last 14 games against an opponent in the American League

Orioles are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Atlanta’s last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

Braves vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 15-4 in their last 19 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 home games and are 17-5 in their last 22 meetings with an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the Braves are just 1-5 in their last six games overall and are 1-5 in their last six road contests.

Braves vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -126